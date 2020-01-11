|
|
Acye Spencer
West Carrollton - Acye Lee SPENCER, 89, passed this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Laurels of West Carrollton Nursing Center in West Carrollton.
Mrs. Spencer was born on Monday, August 18, 1930 to Tommie and Bertha (Hamilton) Johnson in Coahoma County, Clarksdale, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 83 years. Acye was formerly employed by the Mansfield Leland Hotel for 10 years after leaving the Leland, Acye returned home to continue being a housewife and mother. Acye loved the Lord; she got saved early in life and her first church home was the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She later joined and became a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board and Shiloh's Needy Meals Program. Acye was honored to be named "Mother of the Year" at Shiloh Baptist Church because of her dedication to her church obligations and duties and also how she still took care of a child with special needs.
Acye had a passion for gardening. Being gifted with a green thumb, she took pride in her vegetable garden, flower garden, and indoor plants; she just loved doing yard work. She also loved going to the thrift stores shopping for collectable glassware, jewelry, retro clothing, and all types of what-nots. She took pride in cooking every Sunday, a big meal with all the trimmings. She loved preparing for Holiday dinners and celebrating our birthdays and you could be sure that she would always make a birthday cake for you. When your birthday comes, you can be sure to also get a big birthday card from her, also she did this for each and everyone of her children. Acye was a good mother and we thank God that through him we were blessed to have a mother like her.
Acye was definitely a good mother, a caregiver, a confidant, who was the matriarch of this family and kept us together and who loved and took excellent care of her children. At two years old, Loretta had undergone several brain operations and the doctors had given her only six months to live and advised Acye to commit her to an institution due to her disability. Acye refused that suggestion and prayed to God and Loretta under her care lived to be 49 years and 9 months. Audrey, due to an illness, was given that undeniable mother's care from Acye. She was a caregiver to her children. When due to both Audrey and Acye illnesses, they were both taken to the Laurels of West Carrollton Nursing Center, where even there she was still watching over Audrey. That was her mother's protective love for her child. We thank God for her loving and caring kindness that she showed all of us.
Acye is survived by 6 children: Ruthie Johnson, James Johnson and Gregory Spencer, Mansfield, Sherry (Michael) Dorsey, Dallas, Texas, Ronnie Bey, Dayton, and Henry Spencer, Jr., Cleveland; half-sister: Mary Low Massey, Memphis, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Acye was preceded in death by her parents Tommie Johnson, and Bertha Johnson Catchings, husband, Henry Spencer, Sr., 6 children: Bonita, Velma, and Eddie Johnson, Loretta and Audrey Spencer, and an infant daughter; maternal grandparents, Acye and Scotty Hamilton; 5 step siblings: Frances Gage and Jane Whitson, Isaac Catchings, Robert Catchings, Jr., and Kary Catchings, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11:00 AM in the Shiloh Baptist Church by her pastor, Bishop William Morris, Jr. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020