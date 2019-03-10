|
|
Ada M. (Hahn) Miller
Mansfield - Ada M. (Hahn) Miller passed peacefully Saturday, March 2. Born September 8, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Jacob Everett Hahn and Ada Mae (McCormack) Hahn. Ada spent most of her adult life in Lucas and Wadsworth, Ohio. She graduated from Madison High School, Mansfield, Ohio in 1943 and worked at Westinghouse during WWII as an inspector. After the war she married her high school sweetheart Gerald E. (Mike) Miller. She was a homemaker, extraordinary cook, baker, gardener, aunt, mother, and grandma. She became First Lady of Lucas, OH during her husband's term as Mayor. She loved crafts of all kinds but especially silk flower arranging. She and Mike loved to explore, loved to take any country road that lead to somewhere they hadn't been. They shared 69 years of deep love and happiness.
Ada embodied kindness. She was always ready with help and encouragement for her family and her friends; always there to cheer you on and celebrate every victory no matter how small. Her shoulders were always available to cry on if that's what was needed. Her home was a warm and welcoming place for friends and strangers alike, because she was a stranger to no one. Her granddaughter characterized her as a "ball of positivity". It was simply not possible to stay sad or unhappy around her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald E. (Mike) Miller, her son, Dr. Michael G. Miller of Medina, her parents, and her seven siblings: Charles W. "Blackie" Pierce, Henry J. "Hank" Pierce, Roy H. "Slim" Pierce, Carrie B. Pierce, Nellie M. (Pierce) Kane, Walter S. Hahn and Evelyn C. "Peg" (Hahn) Potye. She will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and anyone whose life she touched, even briefly.
She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Zachary M. Miller of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kaitlin M. Miller of Chicago, Illinois, nieces, Connie "Susie" Currier of Wadsworth, Karen (Kane) Taylor and Peggy (Kane) Kohler of Ashland and many other cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Ada final resting place is Spring Grove Cemetery in Medina, Ohio. Cox Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019