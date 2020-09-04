Adam Holzwarth
Mansfield - Adam Holzwarth, 91, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Adam was born on May 22, 1929 in Vojlovica, Yugoslavia. He was the son of Adam and Josephine (Hamm) Holzwarth. An over comer of many life obstacles, Adam survived life in a concentration camp in Yugoslavia during World War II and a refugee camp in Austria after the war. Adam came to the United States in 1950, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War with Company C 61st Engineering Battalion. Adam met his wife, Luise, at Friendly House while learning English. The two shared 66 wonderful years together. Adam was a superintendent at Ludwig Zahn Construction and worked until the age of 75. Adam was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz and Amvets. Adam enjoyed bowling, golf and soccer. He played soccer for the Liederkranz and was a very good soccer player, winning the Ohio State Cup in 1952. His great talent as a soccer player was put to good use as a coach and mentor for his grandchildren as he shared his knowledge with them. Spending time with his family brought Adam great joy. He had many fond memories of traveling with his family to Florida, Disney and visiting various lighthouses.
He leaves behind his wife, Luise (Bambach) Holzwarth; his children, Norbert (Terri) Holzwarth, Ingrid Holzwarth, and Dr. Monica (Dr. Dan) McDevitt; his cherished grandchildren, Nick (Brigid) Holzwarth, Eric (Andrea) Holzwarth, Kevin (Mary) McDevitt, and Erin McDevitt; and his great grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Brandon, Jack and Victoria Luise Holzwarth. In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by an infant brother.
The family will observe private services. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Holzwarth family.
