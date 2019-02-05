|
Adelaide Lucille Miller
Mansfield - Adelaide Lucille Miller, 99, of Mansfield passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 in Kingston of Ashland.
The daughter of James and Adda (Burger) McKeal, Adelaide was born April 1, 1919 in Akron and graduated from Smithville High School.
On February 12, 1944 she married Lester Miller, the two celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Adelaide loved to travel, together Adelaide and Lester traveled across the country. They had been to all 50 states as well as Mexico. She was a member of the Richland Roamers Traveling Club. Adelaide loved her family and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She attended Berean Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children Judith (Charles) Eidt of Lexington, Jack (Becky) Miller of Mansfield, and Pat (Steve) Graham of Mansfield; 4 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lester Miller; an infant son James Leroy Miller; siblings Lloyd McKeal, Harold McKeal, Clayton McKeal, and Charlotte Bennet.
The Miller family will receive friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service celebrating Adelaide's life will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Bellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Richland Pregnancy Services may be made through the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Adelaide's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019