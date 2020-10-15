Agnes E. Gerster
Shelby - Agnes E. Gerster, age 97, resident of Shelby passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Agnes was born December 21, 1922 in Shelby to H. Ben and Adelia C. (Verhoff) Kempf she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. Agnes was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and had worked at Miami Systems for many years. She also worked with her husband Paul on their farm tilling the fields. Agnes loved all animals especially her cats, her favorite being Sammy, her rescue cat.
Agnes is survived by her sister Ruth Muth and her brother Allan (Patricia) Kempf as well as sisters-in-law Phyllis and Ruby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gerster in 1998; her daughter, Pamela J. Gerster in 1998; her brothers, Harold, Howard, Kenny, Verlin and Sy Kempf and three sisters, Thelma Hummel, infant sisters, Ruth Marie and Mary Kempf; brothers-in-law James Hummel and Gene Muth; sisters-in-law Betty and Eileen.
Friends may call at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the calling house at 11:00 AM from the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Father Chris Mileski, will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery, Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Richland County Humane Society or the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
