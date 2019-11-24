|
Aileen F. Williams
Mansfield - Aileen F. Williams, 93, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord at her home on Friday, November 22, 2019. Aileen was born on August 9, 1926 in Elliottville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Samuel and Mary (Clemens) Stone.
Aileen was retired from Jay Plastics. Independent, strong, and determined are all words that describe Aileen, and she pushed through obstacles in life and never let them slow her down. She moved here from Kentucky in 1953, and raised her family here. She loved her church, and was a woman of great faith. She was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. She loved taking day trips with her sister and she never knew where they would end up.
Aileen is survived by her eight children, Linda Brady, Donna Collins, Joyce Binion, Randy Williams, Marquetta (Clyde) Fox, Danny (Karen) Williams, Anita (Jeff) Snow-O'Brien, and Jeffery Williams; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Aileen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Wilma Garvin; and her sons-in-law, John Brady, Billy Collins, and Gary Ewing.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1085 Bedford Blvd. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the church. She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Aileen Williams.
