Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Abundant Life Tabernacle
1085 Bedford Blvd
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Abundant Life Tabernacle
1085 Bedford Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen F. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aileen F. Williams Obituary
Aileen F. Williams

Mansfield - Aileen F. Williams, 93, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord at her home on Friday, November 22, 2019. Aileen was born on August 9, 1926 in Elliottville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Samuel and Mary (Clemens) Stone.

Aileen was retired from Jay Plastics. Independent, strong, and determined are all words that describe Aileen, and she pushed through obstacles in life and never let them slow her down. She moved here from Kentucky in 1953, and raised her family here. She loved her church, and was a woman of great faith. She was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. She loved taking day trips with her sister and she never knew where they would end up.

Aileen is survived by her eight children, Linda Brady, Donna Collins, Joyce Binion, Randy Williams, Marquetta (Clyde) Fox, Danny (Karen) Williams, Anita (Jeff) Snow-O'Brien, and Jeffery Williams; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Aileen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Wilma Garvin; and her sons-in-law, John Brady, Billy Collins, and Gary Ewing.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1085 Bedford Blvd. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the church. She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Aileen Williams.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -