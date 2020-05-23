|
Alan Frank Matthews
Melbourne Beach, FL - Alan Frank Matthews, of Melbourne Beach, FL died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 67 from COPD.
Alan was born on March 12, 1953 in Akron, Ohio. He was raised by his parents, Carlos L. and Frances J. Matthews, along with his older sister Peggy (Messaros). Alan graduated from Lexington High School in 1971 and from Ohio State University in 1976 with a B.A. degree in Architecture.
Alan worked for architecture firms in Columbus before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1980. There he worked for Group Novus before moving to Melbourne in 1986. While in Melbourne Alan worked with Joseph Thimm, Architect, the Brevard County School Board and for 25 years with C.E. Bock, Architect in Vero Beach. Alan's imprint on structures throughout Brevard, Indian River and Broward counties includes medical facilities, schools, office complexes, churches, theaters, restaurants, homes, retail centers and warehouses. He was a man of detail, veracity, character, grit and humor.
In 1986, Alan married Patricia, and became a devoted stepfather to Jessica and Joseph. The family moved to Melbourne from Ohio. Married to Pat for close to 34 wonderful years, he is survived by his loving wife, step children, two granddaughters, and his sister and her family.
At Alan's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be provided at:
www.brownliemaxwell.com
Charitable donations to in his memory would be appreciated.
Published in the News Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020