Alan Hedrick
Galion - Alan E. Hedrick, 67, of Galion passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
He was born June 15, 1952 in Mt. Gilead and was the son of Albert and Gladys (Wilkey) Hedrick. Alan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Sheidler) Hedrick whom he married on July 26, 1974.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a truck driver for many years. Alan was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 303 of Galion, member of the "Chicken Club" with Jim Waller and Mike Scherer which was organized to help children, he enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and being a DJ for weddings and any occasion. Alan's favorite hobby was rebuilding old motorcycles.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son Kyle Hedrick of Galion; brother, David (Linda) Hedrick of Galion; sister, Tracy (Paul) Baker of Jeannette, PA and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13 with Rev. Paul Walter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Wish Foundation or the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Alan Hedrick, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019