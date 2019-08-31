|
Albert Brumenschenkel
Galion - Al Brumenschenkel, 90, of Galion passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Whispering Hills Nursing Center in Mt. Vernon.
He was born November 7, 1928 in Mansfield and was the son of John and Elizabeth (Hallabrin) Dorn Brumenschenkel. Al was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Frederick (Susanna) Hallabrin. Al married Catherine (Koshnick) Brumenschenkel on October 24, 1946 and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her passing on February 27, 1995.
Al proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for many years as an Electrician for Ohio Steel Tube/Copperweld in Shelby, retiring in 1989. Al was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 both of Galion.
He will be remembered for his ornery personality, sense of humor and his willingness to help others. Al was a pilot and owned his own Cherokee Arrow plane. He also enjoyed working on computers and boating on Candlewood Lake.
Al is survived by sons John (Marilyn) Brumenschenkel of Crestline and Gary (Rhonda) Brumenschenkel of Bay Cliff, Texas; daughter Becky (Michael) Jalbrzikowski of Mt. Vernon; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; twin-sister Berdie Brumenschenkel of Lexington and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son Larry Brumenschenkel; three grandchildren John Bruenschenkel Jr., Sandra and Tara Bruenschenkel and two sisters Esther Brubach and Marie Clay.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Fr. Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion.
Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 31, 2019