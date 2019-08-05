|
|
Albert E. Workman
Shelby - Until the end, Albert E. Workman, age 70, enjoyed nothing more than friends and family. He was not ready to go, but the Lord called him home on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Born April 7, 1949, in Shelby to Albert, Jr., and Maxine (Giles) Workman, he was a resident of Huron County before moving to Shelby where he lived the majority of his life.
After graduating from Willard High School in 1967, he honorably served his country during the Vietnam War and was a proud veteran of the U.S Army. Albert spent most of his employment with AMF Inc., Shelby and Stone Container Inc., Mansfield.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Diana (Harmon) Workman; three sons, Buck (Nikki) Workman of Mt. Gilead, Tito Workman and Michelle Clemons of Shelby and Eric (Sherry) Workman of Shelby; one daughter, Carla Goff of Shelby; three brothers, Michael (Theresa) Workman of New Haven, OH, Larry (Jeanne) Workman of Greenwich and Randy (Glenna) Workman of Shelby; one sister Charlotte Lacey of Greenwich; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many other friends that he called "family".
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one grandson Bryan Moore.
Those who knew Albert knew that he was always the life of the party and had great "zingers" and "one-liners" that would catch on and be used by his circle of friends. He coined many nicknames that stuck and had a knack for making any environment enjoyable. In his younger days, he was a softball-playing phenomenon. That hobby cultivated lifelong friendships with many and became a generational sport as his three sons played together after he "retired" from the game.
In his latter years, Albert enjoyed watching his boys play softball, he also enjoyed doing anything with his grandchildren, especially fishing and being outdoors.
He was a die-hard Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and is likely doing everything in his power right now to ensure the Indians will still be playing in October and the Browns will be playing in February. He was sure this was their year.
Friends may call Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Military Honors will be conducted at 7:00 PM by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 5, 2019