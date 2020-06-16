Albert "Jerry" Hitchman
BUTLER - Albert "Jerry" Hitchman passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his home. He was 67.
He was born September 9, 1952 in Mt. Vernon to the late Albert Leland and Frances "Frankie" (Wareham) Hitchman and was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1970.
On June 27, 1981 he married LeeAnn Frank with whom he celebrated nearly 39 years.
Jerry's family owned and operated Hitchman's Super Valu in Butler for generations. Jerry was proud to carry on the family tradition working at the store, running the store or literally living at the store for as long as he can remember. A pillar of the Butler community, he loved visiting with customers, better known as friends, talking with children and asking folks about their lives.
When he wasn't at the store, you could find him drinking coffee at the Duke where he had a nickname for every one he crossed paths with. He loved to ski at Clear Fork Ski Lodge and worked on ski patrol and as a race coach. He loved to be outdoors, mushroom hunting in the spring, and spending countless hours on the golf course. Jerry played on several leagues, but was particularly proud of being part of the Ryder Cup and Athletic Booster events at Pleasant Hill.
Music was an important part of everyday life for Jerry. Although he played in a few bands, he just loved to pick up a guitar and play alone or with friends.
Described as charismatic and a joker, Jerry never met a stranger. He was patient, kind and had a genuine gift for making people laugh and getting lost. He was most content spending time with his kids and grand kids.
He is survived by his wife LeeAnn Hitchman of Butler, son and daughter-in-law Aaron and Savannah Hitchman of Lucas, daughters and sons-in-law Alexis and Matthew Schwab of Norwalk, and Ashley and Heath Hamilton of Mansfield; five cherished grandchildren Leland, Everett, and Ivy Hitchman, Ronan Schwab and Emma Hamilton; siblings Terry Dean and Tammy Hitchman of Butler, and JoDee and Kim Derr of Lakeville; father-in-law John Frank of Butler; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Leslie and Steve Cox of Mineral Wells, WV; nieces and nephews Ben Hitchman, Sara Peiffer, Sadie Beougher, Kellie Donohoe, Bryan Derr, Ryan Cox and Jennifer Kellar, along with aunts, uncles and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his little sister Lora Lin Hitchman, and mother-in-law Nancy Frank.
Friends may call Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3-8 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am in Three Crosses Church, 12 Cleveland Street, Butler. Pastor Ken Kinley will speak. Burial will follow in Zion Four Corners Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Jerry may be made to Worthington Township-Hitchman Park Fund.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jerry's family and encourage you to share a joke, memory and view his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
