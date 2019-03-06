|
|
Albert Renz
Shelby - Albert Renz, age 87, of Shelby, died early Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at his home.
Albert was born February 4, 1932 in Luck, Poland, the son of the late Eduard and Olga (Renz) Renz.
Albert was truly a hardworking man. In his professional career, he worked at Mansfield Orthopedics for over 30 years and then became a line inspector at the "Tuby" in Shelby. He retired from there (Copperweld) in 1996 after 20 years of service. At both of those jobs, Albert invented and created many different items that are still used and sold today. He was a self-taught engineer. He could make anything, design anything, and fix anything- all of which he enjoyed doing. He was an all-around handy man and loved being involved in projects, both his own and helping others with anything they needed. He was always happy and genuinely excited to help. Albert was meticulous in all his work because he appreciated and never took for granted what he had.
Albert was the true definition of a gentleman. He had a kindness for all, was always sincerely happy, and held no grudges. As he often said, he "lived a good life" and was proud of all he had accomplished. Albert was an excellent story teller and was someone you could sit and visit with for hours. The family farm was his sanctuary and he spent lots of time there working and caring for it. He also enjoyed mowing grass and making apple cider.
Above all else, Albert will always be remembered and admired for being a loving and caring man and for his devotion to his family, especially his daughter, Diane. He was preceded in death by his wife: Christina (Herman) Renz in 2011; daughters: Lili Renz in 1973 and Diane Renz in 2017; his parents; 4 brothers: Edwin Renz, Arnold Renz, Edmund Renz, and Ewald Renz; and 4 sisters: Hedwig Renz, Hiledegard Renz, Edith Renz, and Erika Renz.
Survivors include his sister: Herta Panknin of Shelby; 2 brothers: Erwin (Wilma) Renz of Mansfield and Horst (YoungAe) Renz of New York; and 2 sisters-in-law: Virginia Renz of Shelby and Rosie Renz of Chicago.
Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church in Shelby, where Albert was a member.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019