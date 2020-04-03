|
Alexander Bosko
Mansfield - Alexander Bosko, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born November 12, 1929, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Dobra and Helen (Bogdonovich) Bosko.
Alex was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served his country during the Korean War as a Petty Officer First Class aboard the USS Orion stationed at New London Connecticut Submarine Base. He was a member of Venus Lodge #152, F. & A.M. in Mansfield. Alex attended Tennessee Wesleyan University and management classes at Ashland University and North Central Technical College. He retired as Assistant Superintendent of the Hot Strip Mill at Empire Detroit/Armco.
He was active in the Madison School District and was instrumental in passing the first levy for the Madison Vocation School. He served 16 years on the Newhope Sheltered Workshop Board as Past Chairman. Alex was a former member of the Peoples Hospital Board of Trustees where he also served as Past Chairman, and in retirement, he was active in Habitat for Humanity. At the Sandusky, Ohio, Veterans Home he served as President of Resident's Council and thoroughly enjoyed participating in the various clubs and activities, especially the choir.
Alex is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mervilla Ann Dyson Bosko; a great father to two children, Mark (Cindy) Bosko and Kathy (James) Reed; and an awesome grandfather to five grandsons, Josh Reed, Alex Reed, Greg Bosko, Andrew Bosko and Ryan Yeager; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Mike and Stanley Bosko; a sister, Daisy Bosko Massa; and two sister-in-law, Clara Bosko and Kathryn Bosko.
Alex will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas, Ohio, with a graveside service for the immediate family. A celebration of life for friends and extended family will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Newhope, 314 Cleveland Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 or Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44904. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020