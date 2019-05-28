|
|
Alfred Clark Hess
Mansfield - Alfred Clark Hess, 85, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Al was born July 9, 1933 in Mansfield to Virgil and Helen Hitchman Hess. He was a 1951 graduate of Lexington High School and then joined the United States Army where he was part of the I Corp Headquarters in Korea. Al was owner and operator of Hess Construction Company. He enjoyed building and gardening, was very active at St. Peter's Church and had a huge love for helping people. Most importantly, he was very proud of his family, and shared a special bond with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife Rose "Tootsie" Hess; son Dr. Alfred (Nancy) Hess of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren William Clark (Taylor) Hess, Carlyle Hess, Alyssa Lynn (Robert) Hess Carney, Abigail Rose (Matthew) Hess Dowell, Alfred Vincent Hess II; great-granddaughter Carlyle Clark Hess; sister-in-law Marilyn Romano; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Don Hess; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws Joe Romano, Anna and Paul Delianides, Alfred Romano.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Thursday from 4-8pm with a vigil prayer service at 4pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00am Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with military honors being performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Dunn Foundation.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019