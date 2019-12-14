|
Alfred George Barnett Jr.
Mansfield - Alfred George Barnett Jr., 66, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio. Alfred was the son of Alfred George Barnett Sr. and Kathleen Jane (David) Barnett.
Alfred proudly served in the United States Army for nine years, and he was employed at the Mansfield Foundry and Mansfield Brick Yard. After retiring and some time spent in Florida Alfred worked at Blevins Manufacturing. He attended Crossroads Community Church. A selfless man who always put the needs of others before his own and had a passion for helping the less fortunate bringing him to foster an abundance of children throughout his life. He not only cared for those children but loved them dearly. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, traveling and woodworking.
Left to cherish many fond memories are his children, Chris (Tonja) Barnett, Alfred Barnett III., Jonathan Bradford, Jenny Donnelly, Jeremy Bradford, Stephanie Barnett, Leona Barnett, Paul Barnett, Cindy Greene, Kelli Carpenter, Lance Thomas, Kaylynn Carpenter, Mark Bryant, Meagan (Paige) Hoffman, and Tracy (Michael Humphrey) Bryant Ebert; and many other foster children over the years; his girlfriend, Tracy Showecker; his grandchildren, Nicole, Alexandria, Riddick, Christopher Jr., Amber, Alfred IV., Elayna, Henry, and other grandchildren; his siblings, Kathleen Jane (Gary) Ruley, Mary Ellen Sherman, and Barry Alfred (Winnie) Barnett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Barnett; his sister, Jackie Cole; and a grandson, Ashton.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 am with Pastor Phil Green officiating. The Richland County Joint Veteran Burial Detail will perform military honors following the service. Alfred will be laid to rest at Caesarea Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 14, 2019