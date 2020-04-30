|
|
Alice Frances (Hopp) Mitchell
Alice Frances (Hopp) Mitchell, age 91, went to be with our Lord on April 28, 2020 at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Harry Franklin Hopp, Jr., and sisters Sr. Mary Reparata (Louanna) Hopp and Elizabeth Ann Hopp.
Alice was born on November 6, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to the late Agnes Christiana (Pedersen) Hopp and Harry Franklin Hopp, Sr. She graduated from East Denver High School, and during high school she was a "Candy Striper" hospital volunteer, enjoying every minute of that experience. She always thought she'd enter nursing school, but life took her in a different direction.
In her younger years, Alice was an active horsewoman and spent many happy days riding her horse Skippy through the Denver foothills and mountains, accompanied by her dear friend and mentor John Theno.
In 1953, she married Jack Lynn Mitchell, and eventually moved to Ontario, Ohio, where she spent the next years raising four children, and running a household that included two grandmothers and a husband - no easy feat. Later, she was proud to work for National Seating Company in Mansfield as their office manager.
Alice loved bowling in a league at Park Lanes in Mansfield every Thursday for many years, especially enjoying the company of close friend Betty Brinley. She was an avid supporter of the Ontario Booster Club for track, wrestling, and later marching band, and helped make and serve those shredded chicken sandwiches most kids loved, even though she hated them herself!
Always quiet and unassuming, Alice nonetheless loved having visitors stop by the house, and in the summer, enjoyed serving them her famous sweet iced tea. Her vegetable and fruit canning skills, and barbecued bean casserole were legendary, and at sporting events lots of kids counted on her always doling out Tootsie Rolls and Certs mints from her purse.
After the passing of her husband, Alice and her beloved cat Chessie moved back to Denver where her mother and sister Betty still resided. She then spent many contented years there enjoying their company. She loved spending time in the Rocky Mountains, and closely followed her baseball team, The Rockies. In her retirement, she and her siblings enjoyed a trip to Australia to view Halley's comet from its best vantage point, and she and her sisters traveled to Denmark to visit aunts, uncles and cousins there.
After insufferable nagging from family, Alice moved back to the Ontario area in 2014, making some new friendships and rekindling some old. Though she missed seeing "her" mountains on the horizon every day, she enjoyed being able to spend more time with her family.
Alice's ever-thoughtful ways, wry and sharp sense of humor, and kindnesses to others will always be sorely missed. She is survived by children Michael (Cathy Jones) Mitchell, Dale Mitchell, Rebecca Mitchell, and Melissa (Joe) Grabill; beloved family member Claudia Mitchell; grandchildren Luke (Katie Beth) Mitchell, Kylie (Michael) Cochran, Robert (Morgan) Grabill, and Kerrington Grabill; and three great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate Alice's life together at a later date.
Special thanks to Alice's friend Janet, for her care.
