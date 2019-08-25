|
|
Alice Graham
Bellville - Alice Louise Graham, age 88, peacefully passed away August 23, 2019 at Marion General Hospice in Marion.
She was born July 9, 1931 the only child of parents Kenneth & Martha (Pringle) Livingston in Stoneboro, PA and after high school she attended business college. She took a job at Westinghouse and a young man in the morning carpool caught her eye—she married James Graham on April 4, 1953. Alice later worked 23 years for the Office of Personnel Management as a test administrator servicing north central Ohio.
Friendly and sociable, Alice made friends easily which served her well as she and Jim lived many places throughout their lives. She enjoyed bird watching, hosting parties, and shopping for deals.
She enjoyed flying with Jim as his "co-pilot" with many private airplane trips. In later years the couple loved to travel and took so many cruises they lost count after 25! Memorable trips included Italy, Australia, Hawaii, the D.R., St. Maarten, and Casa Maya.
Alice was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 110 in Stoneboro, PA, a former member of the Mansfield Aviation Club where she served as secretary, and was Vice President of Graham Aviation Inc.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jim Graham of Bellville; daughter Debra (Wayne D., III "Chip") Liegey of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren Michelle (Brandon) Berry of Raleigh, NC, and Wayne D. "C.J." (Chelsie) Liegey, IV of Shreveport, LA; and great-grandchildren Skylar Faith Berry and Grayson Dean Berry.
Her family will receive friends 4-7 pm Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Rd) where an Eastern Star service will begin at 7 pm performed by Ruth Chapter 17 of Mansfield. A funeral service honoring Alice's life will be held 11 am Tuesday officiated by Dr. Holbrook Riles, Jr. A graveside service will be held 2pm Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery (PA-173, Sandy Lake, PA 16145).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Alice's family. Share a memory and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019