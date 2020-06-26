Alice Janet Eaton
Mansfield - Alice Janet Eaton passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was blessed to live to 103.
She was born November 2, 1916 to parents Raleigh & Ethel (Fair) Sprague in Sullivan. Alice graduated from Lucas High School with the class of 1934.
In March 1946, she married Howard Wilson Eaton and they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2007. Now they are together again.
She was a charter member of the Model A Club and was involved with them for over 30 years, lifetime member of the American Legion and even a member of the Moose. Alice worked at Westinghouse for 32 years on the assembly line until retiring in 1975.
In spare time, she enjoyed traveling all over the United States with her husband Howard and they even made it to Florida every year. She also enjoyed going to car shows and going to casinos to gamble. But above all, Alice cherished her family.
She was proud to be survived by 5 generations of her family: children Alice "Jerri" Henry, Terry (Rita) Eaton and Robert J. (Tammy Kay) Eaton Sr; grandchildren Victoria Remy, Michael Vance, Chad Eaton, Jody Rutshilling, Amy Eaton, Kristi Harrison, Robert Eaton Jr., Amanda DeVault, Joshua Eaton, Hannah Headley, Ashley Alford and Jimmy Castle; 52 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Heather Kahl; son Richard Lee Eaton, son-in-law Ray Henry; siblings Howard Sprauge, Iris Wells and Beatrice Jaynes
The Eaton family, requesting that attendees wear masks, will receive friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12 pm in the Trinity United Methodist Church where a funeral service honoring Alice's life will begin promptly at 12 pm. Pastor Joel Headley will speak. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Contributions in her memory may be made payable to Trinity United Methodist Church and can be brought to the funeral.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of North Central Ohio for the special care they provided to Alice.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Alice's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.