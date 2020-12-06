1/1
Alice Mae Shuler
Alice Mae Shuler

Mansfield - Alice Mae Shuler, 86, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1934 in Morris, Illinois to the late Charles and Alice (Black) Watters.

Alice graduated from Bradford College where she attained an Associates Degree in Teaching. She worked as a substitute teacher for many years and also worked at various gift shops. A homemaker at heart, she was a home economist and hosted her own cooking show at the White Westinghouse. Though Alice was a determined woman, she was kind and generous in giving back to others. She loved people and had an abundance of friends. Alice enjoyed traveling the world, pottery ceramics and being crafty. She was always doing something and was a member of the Red Hat Society, Bowling Club, Golfing Club, Pinochle Club and an active member of Resurrection Parish Church. Alice thoroughly enjoyed everything about Christmas and it is fitting that her passing occurred on St. Nicholas Day.

Alice is survived by her son, Jerry "J.R." (Becky) Shuler; daughter, Karen (Jim) Barensfeld; granddaughter, Rachel Shuler; sister, Shirley Boero; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Shuler; son, James "Jamie" Shuler; brother, Donald (Joan) Watters; and brother-in-law, Louis Boero.

Private services will be held for the family. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
