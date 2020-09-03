1/1
Alice Marie Kinsel
Alice Marie Kinsel

Shiloh - Alice Marie Kinsel went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

She taught school for 35 years in the Mansfield area, decorating her classroom with "Mickey Mouse" while teaching Math. She thought "A mind should never be wasted and no one should be ignored". Her hobbies were gardening, bird watching and her pets.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward, parents and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Hazel of Bucyrus, Wade (Mary) and Tom (Carol) both of Shiloh; many grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Sierra Rose.

There will be no services per Alice's wishes. Donations can be made to the Richland County Humane Society. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff with Kindred Hospice for their hard work and dedication, especially to Nurse Kimber Reese. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
