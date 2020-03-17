|
Alice Ryan
Lexington - Alice Marie Ryan, age 87, peacefully passed away Sun, March 15, 2020 at Country Meadow Care Center in Bellville under the care of OhioHealth Hospice.
She was born June 18, 1932, in Mansfield to parents Fredrick Samuel & Hazel (Meek) Lewis and was a 1950 graduate of Mansfield Senior High. A handsome young man named Lewis Ryan caught her eye at the Coliseum Roller Rink and the pair married on July 16, 1950.
Alice worked hard to create a loving home for her family. Starting in 1973, she worked as a clerk for the Lexington Branch of the Richland Co Public Library for over 20 years which fit well with her love of reading.
Alice was a devout member of the Lexington Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. She was also a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Ohio Child Conservation League. She and her husband were always the first on the dance floor and Alice was a lovely dancer of all styles. Her family and friends will miss her easygoing spirit.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Lewis Ryan of Lexington; children Kevin Ryan of Mansfield and Marcy (Robert) Brown of Dalla, GA; daughter-in-law Vicky Ryan of Westerville; grandchildren Patrick (Katie) Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Alana (Wayne) Brown, Carly Brown, Matthew (Kim) Ryan, and Rebecca (Joe) Glosclose; six great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Gary Ryan; and siblings Robert Lewis, Lloyd Lewis, Richard Lewis, Fredrick Lewis, Eugene Lewis, Marjorie Piacent, and Mary Louise Saprano.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date, until then, her family hopes you will remember her in your own special way. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Alice's family. Share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 17, 2020