Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Sunbury - Allan J. Wake, 58, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

The son of Mark and Lorraine (Fana) Wake, Allan was born March 1, 1961 in Mansfield and graduated from Lexington High School. Allan continued his education at Cleveland State University, earning a Master's Degree in Business and Finance. Allan spent his career at the GLT Companies as the Director of Procurement.

Allan enjoyed photography. He always tried to do the right thing, and will be remembered for his gentleness.

He is survived by his parents Mark and Lorraine Wake of Lexington; sister Cindy (Joe) Kaufman of Bellville; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Private funeral services will be held at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society may be made through the funeral home.

Online condolences to his family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
