Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Willard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan DeVene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Wesley DeVene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Wesley DeVene Obituary
Allan Wesley DeVene

Willard - Allan Wesley DeVene, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Gaymont Nursing Home in Norwalk. He was born on January 5, 1932, in Wharton, Ohio, to the late Allan and Ethel (Baughman) DeVene.

Wes graduated from Wharton High School and then went on to achieve his Bachelor's degree from Heidelberg University. To finish his schooling, he went onto Bowling Green University, where he received his Master's degree in education. Wes taught in Riverdale school system and while there, he coached little league in McCutchenville, Ohio. Later, he had worked in Willard school systems from 1974 until he retired in 1994.

While Wes enjoyed teaching and coaching, he also enjoyed model railroading and rose gardening. He was one of the four organizers who helped build the McCutchenville ball park, where he had coached little league for many years.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Suzanne (Downs) DeVene, whom he married on March 2, 1974; four children, Valli (Jim) Chaney, Vicki (John) Kingseed, Sara DeVene, Andrew (Allison) DeVene; nine grandchildren, Lucas and Eliot DeVene, Erica (Jamie) Harper, Emily Danner, Amber Nye, Greg (Holli) Chaney, Nicholas (Amy) Cleland, Erin (Keith) Sherwood, and Shelly Jackman; twenty two great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wes was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcella Harbison and Ruth Kuhn.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Willard, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Darlene Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 401 East Howard Street, Willard, Ohio 44890. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -