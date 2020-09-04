1/1
Alleane Perkey
1931 - 2020
Alleane Perkey

Ontario - Alleane Perkey, aged 89, passed away on Saturday, the August 29, 2020 in Ontario, Ohio. Alleane was born in Swords Creek, Virginia, on February 20, 1931.

She is survived by loving and supportive family, adoring and valued friends, and also, a multitude of very appreciative foster children. She was preceded in death by family and friends that she missed so very much.

Per Alleane's wishes, no services will be held. However, a gathering will be organized at a later date for friends and family. This will be a celebration of her phenomenal life. Any questions or concerns regarding the gathering should be sent to Nick Wright at 419-612-2959 or Andrea Beidelschies at 567-303-8347.

The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
