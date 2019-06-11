|
Allen E. Pugh
Mansfield - Allen E. Pugh was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on September 7, 1932, to Lloyd and Helen Pugh. On June 8, 2019, he was called home by our Lord Jesus Christ to be with those who have awaited him including his wife, whom he married 62 years ago on the date of his passing.
Al attended Mansfield Senior High School and, shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a sonar man aboard the USS Shields during the Korean War from 1951-1955. After returning from service, he began working at Martin Steel. A co-worker introduced him to his niece, Louise Swanigan, and they were married on June 8, 1957.
Al is survived by five children, Roberta (Mark) Shrewsbury, Gerald (Marcus Edwards) Pugh, Carol (James) Parker, Norma (Arnold) Teeters and Helen (Otis) Adkins, along with friend, John Harrod and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, James, Edward, and Gerald Pugh, Evelyn Murray and Margie Dickson.
Al retired from Martin Steel, G & T Industries and Kroger on Lexington Avenue. A hard-working and loyal man, he provided for his family as no one else could. He enjoyed gathering yearly to reminisce with his shipmates in various cities across the country. An easy going and quiet person, Al never had an unkind word for anyone, unless it was warranted.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A service celebrating Al's life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park immediately after the service where he will be interred beside his wife, Louise. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail and US Navy will present military honors at the graveside. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on June 11, 2019