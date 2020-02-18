|
Allen Taylor Williamson Jr.
Mansfield - Allen Taylor Williamson Jr., 87, of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at his home. He was born May 18, 1932, in Wayne County, West Virginia, one of ten children of the late Allen Taylor and California (Ramey) Williamson Sr.
He graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class at Fort Gay High School in West Virginia. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was a founding sponsor of the National Museum of the U.S. Army in Washington D.C. Allen retired from Mansfield Plating and then worked as a carpenter with Franz Construction. He also briefly worked at Empire Detroit Steel. Allen married the love of his life, Betty Brown Roberts, and they had a wonderful love story. He had a passion for singing and was a member of The Roseland Quartet. He enjoyed remodeling and, in his younger years, hunting.
Allen loved the Lord, his family and his country. He had a servant's heart and helped to build the Springmill Church of God where he was a longtime member. Allen volunteered in many aspects at the church including as an elder and Sunday school teacher. He later attended Mansfield Church of God and enjoyed quietly reading his Bible. Anyone who came to Allen's house would not leave without him speaking about the Lord and the joy he found in knowing Him. He tried to include a teaching moment with every conversation he had.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty Williamson; nine children, Duane (Lisa) Williamson of Mount Vernon, Paula (Tony) Wise of Bellville, Brian (Lisa) Williamson of Bellville, Marina (Bryan) Staten of SC and Mary (Woody) Nolen of Mansfield, Tom Roberts of Galion, Gary (Pam) Roberts of Mansfield, Dale (Diane) Roberts of Mansfield and Susie Baker of Columbus; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-eight great-grandchildren with two more on the way; ten great-great grandchildren with one more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren; six brothers, Solomon (Bertha), Billy, Tommy, Paul (Susie), Lawrence and Virgil Williamson; and three sisters, Lois (Henry) Thompson, Faye (James) Kirk and Gaye (Ray) Walls.
Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for the excellent care given to Allen and his family.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Mansfield Church of God, 1425 N. Stewart Rd., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held at the church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bob Duncan officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail at the church. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery immediately after the service. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020