Allene Gramly
Mansfield - Margaret Allene (Holt) Gramly, 94, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in Livingston, Tennessee, on November 14, 1924. She went by her middle name. Her father was Reverend Turner Hamilton Holt. Her mother was Vina Mae Clark Holt. She had two sisters; the late Lucile Andrew of Ashland, Ohio and Geneva Holt Mumaw Riley, age 96, of West Palm Beach, FL. Her husband was the late Richard "Dick" Gramly. She resided in her home of 69 years with the assistance of her daughter, Margaret Ann Gramly, a World Trade Center 9/11 terrorist attack survivor. She is survived by three children: Eloise Watson, Thomas Gramly and Margaret Gramly; three grandchildren, Eric Gramly of IL, Emilie Gramly Meade of Columbus and John Watson of Mansfield; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Gramly, Logan Gramly, Allene Watson, Wyatt Watson, Cooper Meade and Zoe Meade; three nieces (all served their community in the Palm Beach Sheriff Dept.), Carolyn Reynolds, Nancy Rich and Sharon Smith; many cousins including Triva, Joel and Kim Seckel of Galion, OH; and loved ones in Florida and Tennessee. She will be missed but held in the hearts of all who loved her.
Allene came to Shenandoah, Ohio, in 1926. She attended a Shenandoah one room school, Adario Jr. High, Union High School and Ashland College. She attended Shenandoah Christian Church where her father was pastor, and as a child, sang in the children's choir. After she wed, she attended Oakland Lutheran Church where she and Dick sang in the choir, taught Sunday school class together, and Dick was on the church board and many other things. Most recently, she attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Dick and Allene were advisors to the Farm 'N Charm 4H Club for 10 years. They were both active in the Richland Rural Life Center where Dick was the Administrator and President three times. He also served on the Mansfield Library Board for 14 years. Allene belonged to 4H clubs, Crestview PTA, Band Boosters, League of Women Voters, Women's Coalition, and the Mansfield Appleseed Chapter of the American Council for the Blind. After her heart attack, she was a regular exerciser at Mid-Ohio Heart Clinic (now OhioHealth). They loved to attend the Mansfield Symphony and Theatre. She was a member of the Mansfield Art Guild for many years. One of her paintings is hanging in the Dayspring Assisted Living conference room.
During WWII, Allene worked at the Westinghouse war plant where she corresponded with employees who had enlisted, giving them hometown news, encouragement and arranging for free photos when they came home on leave and supported the troops in any way she could.
Allene was a free lance writer and artist and played the piano by ear. She wrote for magazines and newspapers including the Mansfield News Journal and Akron Beacon Journal. She wrote the book "The World's Tallest Couple" which inspired the giants festival in Seville, Ohio. Her book was also sold in Nova Scotia where the female giant was born. It can be found in the Mansfield public library. She also wrote a booklet about Charles Kelly King that was sold at Kingwood Center and a booklet about Louis Bromfield. She continued to write until recently and has several works ready to be published. Her pen name was Allene Holt Gramly.
In 2015, she received a commendation as "one of Ohio's finest citizens" by the State of Ohio, House of Representatives, 131st General Assembly for her lifetime of service to the community and "achievement worthy of emulation". She enriched the lives of many people who often remarked they learned from her.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dianna Barr officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019