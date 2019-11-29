|
|
Alma Louise Wells
Mansfield - Alma Louise Wells, 90, of Mansfield, was reunited with her husband in heaven to be together forever, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Alma was born on September 20, 1929 in Olive Hill, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Prentice and Nellie (Henderson) Reynolds.
Alma retired from White-Westinghouse. She enjoyed the simple things in life, such as sitting on the back porch, taking care of her flowers, and playing bingo. She was an amazing cook and a fabulous baker with her specialty being cookies. She always had something delicious to share when you would visit. Alma's family was very precious to her, and she was happiest when her family was surrounding her. She adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren and spoiled them with much love and attention. As the family matriarch, Alma's desire was for her family to stay together and love one another.
Left behind to cherish many fond memories of Alma are her daughter, Donna Russell of Mansfield; her son, Allen (Wendy) Wells of Galion; her precious grandchildren, Christa Russell of Mansfield, Stephanie (Sherman) Johnson of Belleville, Illinois, and Shawn Wells of Mansfield; her great-grandchildren, Kristal and Rhiann Russell of Mansfield, Dillon and Mackenzie Johnson of Belleville, Illinois, and Abbey Wells; her great-great grandchildren, Isaac and Oliver Klier; her brothers, Fred Reynolds, James Reynolds, and Mike Reynolds all of Kentucky; her sister, Linda Psimer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Wells; her sisters, Garnet Callahan, Alberta Littleton, Eunice Hill, and Jeanie Akers; and her brothers, Charles and Elwood Reynolds.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Phil Green will officiate the funeral service on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Alma will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019