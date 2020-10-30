1/1
Almon Fred Williams
1920 - 2020
Almon Fred Williams

Mansfield - Almon Fred Williams known to most as just Fred passed away at the age of a hundred on Thursday October 22, 2020 after a short illness. During his long and fruitful life he was many things, a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. We're grateful to God he was with us for so many cherished years. He was well-loved. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1920 moving to Warren, Ohio where his father worked as an electrician at a steel mill and his mother, Velma Phelps ran a popular local beauty shop. A graduate of Warren G Harding High School in Warren, Ohio he met and married his first wife Sarah Louise Applegate in 1942 in Bloomfield, Ohio. Their Union stood the test of time for 45 happy years. Again he was blessed with a second wife Lula Mae together sharing an additional 32 years of marriage just this year.

He had a long career with the telephone company ending as Engineering Manager with United Telephone Company in Mansfield, Ohio. In his lifetime always loved the outdoors being an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoying camping with family relatives and friends. He golfed into his 90's and always had a little garden. He was adept at woodworking, creating wonderful keepsakes and some beautiful antique reproductions treasured now as family heirlooms. He was active with the Civitan group managing construction of handicap ramps for various families in the community. A great comfort always was his faith and he remained a long time church member at the First Christian Church in Mansfield, Ohio where Pastor Bibbler welcomed him many Sunday mornings for services and fellowship. He will be missed beyond words.

He is survived by three children from his first wife Sarah Louise: Patricia Ilura Knock of Woodbridge Virginia, Elaine Susan Mitchell of Ocean View, Hawaii and son Bryce Williams of Mansfield Ohio. Also grandchildren: Pam Weldon, Tommy Knock, Jennifer Callahan, Anthony Mitchell, Brandon Sharrock, Deidra Gerhart. Step-daughter Sue Wirick and many surviving nieces nephews and great-grandchildren.

A small graveside ceremony will be held at Mansfield Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is pleased to assist the Williams family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








Published in News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
