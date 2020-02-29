|
|
Alvena "Beanie" Mae Bonham
Mansfield - Alvena "Beanie" Mae Bonham , 92, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Ashland, Ohio on November 10, 1927, to the late Elza and Pearl (Funk) Leatherow.
Alvena was well loved by everyone she met. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at the Community Center. She was a beautician and successfully owned and operated her own shop out of the comfort of her home. Alvena was a faithful member of Crossroads Community Church in Mansfield.
Alvena is survived by her children, James (Sharon) Bonham, Janet Adams, Joyce Lehman, Julie (Joe) Clark and John Bonham; 7 grandchildren, Shawn Bonham, Jennifer DeLacy, Jesse (Kara) Adams, Brian Lehman, Bret (Danielle) Lehman, Rachel (Trevor) Elam and Sarah (John) Bellefeulille; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Dottie Leatherow.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Bonham and siblings, George, Ross, Helen, Alma and William Leatherow.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. There will be an additional hour of visitation one hour prior to service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Biddle officiating. She will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Union Cemetery in Perrysville.
