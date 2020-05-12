|
|
Alvin H. "Al" Lehnhart, 89, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Al was born June 13, 1930 in Santa Anita, California. He first met Winifred "Winnie" Satterfield at a church function. The two were married July 15, 1951.
Al served in the Air Force Reserves. He worked as a manager at Therm-O-Disc, retiring after 40 years.
Al enjoyed hunting, especially taking hunting trips to Potters County, Pennsylvania. A talented craftsman, Al was a woodworker. He built furniture and completed larger construction projects. He also enjoyed painting on canvas as well.
He was a member of Berean Baptist church where he had served as usher and sang with the choir.
Al is survived by his children Cheryl & Matt Kline of Mansfield and Matt & Miriam Lehnhart of Mansfield; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law Phil Bowman of Calera, AL, and sister-in-law Mary Lehnhart of California.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Winnie Lehnhart; daughter Loree Bowman; grandson Ben Bowman; and brother Bob Lehnhart.
Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Berean Baptist Church may be mailed to, 2541 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lehnhart family. Online condolences may be offered by visiting:
SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020