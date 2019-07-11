|
|
Alvin Jacob Martin
Ashland - Alvin Jacob Martin, age 18, of Ashland, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Alvin was born August 17, 2000 in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed his job at NeilCo where he worked in customer service and was a member of Clear Creek Mennonite Church, both located in Savannah.
He is survived by his parents: Owen and Ada (Hoover) Martin of Ashland; 3 sisters and a brother: Christina (David) Leid of Wooster, Audrie Martin of Ashland, Annie Martin of Wooster, and Jay Martin of Ashland; paternal grandfather: Alvin Martin of Shiloh; maternal grandparents: Joseph and Margaret Hoover of Pennsylvania; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. His paternal grandmother, Ada Martin, preceded him in death.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Clear Creek Mennonite Church, 665 Township Road 1101, Ashland, Ohio 44805, where funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 am. The home ministry will officiate the services with burial following in the church cemetery.
Care for Alvin and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 11, 2019