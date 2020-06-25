Alvin Salas
Mansfield - Alvin Daniel Salas, Sr., 82, of Mansfield, finished his earthly race on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ohio Health in Mansfield and entered peacefully into the presence of the Lord, whom he faithfully served for 50 years.
Al was born April 22, 1938 in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Antonio Desiga and Catherine Concha Gonzales. During his childhood, Al was raised by his amazing stepfather, Pete Gonzales (deceased). In his early adult life, Al was known as a local criminal kingpin who was involved in a violent and destructive lifestyle, including connections to the Mob. However, at 32 years of age, Al had an encounter with Jesus Christ and his life was forever changed. Having been delivered from his destructive lifestyle, Al immediately began sharing the story of how Jesus had transformed him and went into a life of full-time ministry. This included serving as the Pastor of Evangelism at Community Bible Church in Mansfield for more than a decade, as the lead Pastor at First Alliance Church in Loudonville, OH, as Associate Pastor at Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Wales, FL, as the founder and lead Pastor of Maranatha Bible Church in Lexington & Taylortown, OH and as a traveling Evangelist for many years. For 50 years, Al's heart burned with one passion: bringing souls to Jesus. He constantly shared his story of being transformed by God's power with anyone who would listen with the result that thousands of people were brought to Christ through Al's sharing of his testimony. His was a life fully transformed and dedicated to serving the Lord.
Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Lou (Hunter) Salas of Mansfield; one brother, Henry (Evelyn, deceased) Gonzales of Cocoa, FL; four sisters, Mary (Cleto) Gonzales of Mansfield, Helen (Frank, deceased) Soria of Mansfield, Josephine (Jim) Hargrove of Statham, GA, Gloria (Tom) Campbell of Mansfield; five sons, Orin (Melody) Salas of Aiken, SC, Anthony Salas of Mount Dora, FL, Stephen (Maria) Salas of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Alvin Salas, Jr. of Bucyrus, OH, and William (Anna) Salas of Mansfield; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 50+ nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews.
Along with his parents, Al was preceded in death by his four brothers (and their wives), Jessie Salas, Lalo (Lola) Gonzales, Joe (Mable) Gonzales and Vincente Gonzales.
A private memorial was held for immediate family, but a public memorial service will be announced when health restrictions are lifted.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Mansfield - Alvin Daniel Salas, Sr., 82, of Mansfield, finished his earthly race on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ohio Health in Mansfield and entered peacefully into the presence of the Lord, whom he faithfully served for 50 years.
Al was born April 22, 1938 in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Antonio Desiga and Catherine Concha Gonzales. During his childhood, Al was raised by his amazing stepfather, Pete Gonzales (deceased). In his early adult life, Al was known as a local criminal kingpin who was involved in a violent and destructive lifestyle, including connections to the Mob. However, at 32 years of age, Al had an encounter with Jesus Christ and his life was forever changed. Having been delivered from his destructive lifestyle, Al immediately began sharing the story of how Jesus had transformed him and went into a life of full-time ministry. This included serving as the Pastor of Evangelism at Community Bible Church in Mansfield for more than a decade, as the lead Pastor at First Alliance Church in Loudonville, OH, as Associate Pastor at Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Wales, FL, as the founder and lead Pastor of Maranatha Bible Church in Lexington & Taylortown, OH and as a traveling Evangelist for many years. For 50 years, Al's heart burned with one passion: bringing souls to Jesus. He constantly shared his story of being transformed by God's power with anyone who would listen with the result that thousands of people were brought to Christ through Al's sharing of his testimony. His was a life fully transformed and dedicated to serving the Lord.
Al is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Lou (Hunter) Salas of Mansfield; one brother, Henry (Evelyn, deceased) Gonzales of Cocoa, FL; four sisters, Mary (Cleto) Gonzales of Mansfield, Helen (Frank, deceased) Soria of Mansfield, Josephine (Jim) Hargrove of Statham, GA, Gloria (Tom) Campbell of Mansfield; five sons, Orin (Melody) Salas of Aiken, SC, Anthony Salas of Mount Dora, FL, Stephen (Maria) Salas of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Alvin Salas, Jr. of Bucyrus, OH, and William (Anna) Salas of Mansfield; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 50+ nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews.
Along with his parents, Al was preceded in death by his four brothers (and their wives), Jessie Salas, Lalo (Lola) Gonzales, Joe (Mable) Gonzales and Vincente Gonzales.
A private memorial was held for immediate family, but a public memorial service will be announced when health restrictions are lifted.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.