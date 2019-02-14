|
Alyssa Griffith
Mansfield - Alyssa M. Griffith passed away unexpectedly, December 5, 2018. Alyssa was born on June 26, 1989 in Mansfield, OH.
Alyssa is survived by her children, Tayvien Griffith of Mentor and Kashmirr Huffman of Mansfield; father, Joseph Griffith and stepmother, Susan Griffith of Mentor; sister, Andrea Trammell (Trevor); stepsiblings, Katie (David) Pate and Cody Goodman; grandmother, Letha Griffith; nephews Landon and Damian, also many cousins.
She will be missed by her Uncle, David (Carol) Griffith and Aunts Dyan (David) Smith and Lynn(Aaron) Cooper. Alyssa was blessed to have good friends, Sarah Howell, Theresa Kent, Amy Robinson and Markie Page. One friend stands alone, Myasha Huffman, as they were more like sisters.
Alyssa received her Diploma and worked at Gabe's and Giant Eagle while residing in Mentor. She was employed by American Commodore but above all of her accomplishments her greatest achievement were her "BOYS".
Alyssa's family would like to recognize Antwine (Bre) Huffman Jr. and Antwine Sr. and Omaya Huffman for opening their hearts and soul to Alyssa and Tayvien over the many years. We are forever grateful! The family will be having a private memorial service on Saturday.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019