Amanda Marie (Siesel) Mahon
Shelby - Amanda Marie (Siesel) Mahon, age 40, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the hospice wing of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Amanda was born January 31, 1980 in Willard to James Cletus and Mary (Falter) Siesel. She was a 1998 graduate of Buckeye Central High School and furthered her education at Ashland University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Integrated Language Arts. Throughout her professional career as an educator, Amanda also earned a master's degree in Educational Administration from Ashland University and her Superintendent's License from Ohio University.
Amanda was an excellent educator who was proud of helping each and every student on their journey by being a cheerleader for them not only in their educational lives but in their personal lives as well. At Shelby High School, Amanda was an English teacher and also thoroughly enjoyed her time as an advisor to Scarlet S Yearbook, prom, and SHS Student Council. After Shelby, Amanda became an administrator for the Plymouth-Shiloh School Local School District prior to becoming the Director of Education for the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center in Mansfield. Currently, Amanda was employed with Mansfield City Schools as a High School Assistant Principal. In every step of her career, Amanda strived to lead students to success.
In her personal life, her family, especially her children, was her everything. She absolutely adored supporting and loving her children in all their own activities and always being proud of them in everything that they did. Amanda is survived by her husband, Wesley Mahon, whom she wed on August 18, 2005; their three children: James, Jonathan, and Audrey; her mother: Mary (Falter) Siesel of New Washington; her siblings: Carrie (Mark) McMichael of Bucyrus, Anessa (Jeff) Zaebst of New Washington, and Russell (Char) Siesel of New Washington; her mother and father-in-law: Danny and Helen Mahon of Shelby; her brother-in-law: Derick (Kayreen) Mahon; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Amanda was preceded in death by her father: James Cletus Siesel; her maternal grandparents: Bernard and Mary Falter; and her paternal grandparents: Cletus and Mary Siesel.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:30 am at Crossroads Church, 1188 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. Pastor Josh Kocher will officiate the services and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
For those wishing to contribute, memorial contributions may be made payable to Wesley Mahon which will be placed in the children's educational savings accounts. Those contributions may be left in care of the funeral home.
