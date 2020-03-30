|
Amanda "Mandy" Marie Thacker
Mansfield - Amanda "Mandy" Marie Thacker, D.C., age 30, a Mansfield and Ashland, Ohio native, passed into the arms of her Savior Thursday, March 19th at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Her injuries were sustained in a snowmobile accident on the lake at her residence, in Wisconsin, during the previous early morning hours.
Amanda moved to the area 3 years ago to be near a best friend and to be the Chiropractor at Lac Vieux Desert Health Clinic in Watersmeet, Michigan. She loved her coworkers and loved helping her patients achieve health and vitality. She also loved boating on the Chain of Lakes in summers and snowmobiling on the trails in winters. The beautiful people and scenery of the area made the Northwoods her "little piece of Heaven on earth".
She will be loved and remembered by her parents: Lee and Becky Erhardt, of Ashland, Ohio; father: Bob Thacker, of Mansfield, Ohio; grandparents: Russel and Jeannie Dinger, of Mansfield, Ohio; grandfather: Joe Thacker, of Grayson, Kentucky; sister: Haley (Erhardt) Hall and brother-in-law, Trey Hall, of Ashland, Ohio; and brother: Harold Erhardt, of Ashland, Ohio.
Mandy was a graduate of Temple Christian High School in Mansfield, Ohio, a graduate of Bluffton University, with a bachelor's degree of Biology, and a graduate of National University in Chicago, Illinois with a Doctoral Degree of Chiropractic.
Her life was enriched by the cherished friends she gathered along the way.
Memorial celebrations will be announced in the future for all the areas she loved with all the people she loved.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020