Amanda Pauline Restelli Chastang



Amanda Pauline Restelli Chastang, 38, On Wednesday night, August 26, 2020 Amanda, our Hero, was welcomed Home to our God in Heaven. Those of you who know Amanda at all, know she was a fighter and never gave up on anything or anyone. She will forever be in our hearts and of so many that she touched. We hope you will help us continue her amazing legacy each and every day. We ask for your thougnts and prayers through this season of hardship. Please share love and kindness as you remember the good hearted Amanda we all know and love. Amanda was born in Merritt Island, FL to the late Victor Restelli and Judith Shaffer. Amanda is survived by her loving husband, Justin Chastang, her daughter, Chandler Restelli Spognardi, her sons Colston and Colin Chastang, her mother-in-law Linda Chastang, her sister-in-law Shea Chastang, Step- brother, Tony (Crystal) Shaffer and Von Restelli, Step-father, Matt Shaffer, nieces Emma, Ella and Zoey Shaffer and Bonus Parents, Carl and Rexanne Brownfield.



Amanda was a proud veteran of the Army and Coast Guard.



Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 12, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Greenbrier, TN.



Visitation will be 12-2 pm and Service to follow at 2pm.



TLC Mortuary Services has been entrusted with cremation









