Andrée Cecile Reed Haj Abed
Loudonville - Andrée Cecile Reed Haj Abed of the notorious purple house in Ashland and Loudonville, Ohio passed away peacefully after an extended illness on January 8th, 2020. She was born August 24th, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio. She graduated Mansfield High School in 1962 and Ashland College in 1966 with a BS in Comprehensive Science.
She is survived by her son, Fouzi Haj Abed of Columbus (wife, Amanda Moses and grandchildren Collin and Alaina), daughters Amira Hartman of Columbus (husband Kirk and grandchildren Grady and Will) and Andera Smith of Henderson, Nevada (grandchildren Nathan, Leila, Oliver and Elliot). She is survived by sisters and a brother, Libby Orbison of Ocala, FL, Carla Robinson of Albuquerque, NM, Kimberly Omler of Vero Beach, FL, Brooke Millett of Rocky Mount, NC, Tonya Vorhees of Port Clinton, Myron Reed of Miami Beach, FL, and Melissa Geiger of Desert Hot Springs, CA.
She was preceded into death by her father Dr. Myron Reed, mother Ida May Reed, beloved aunts Dr. Ester Elizabeth "Betty" Reed, Dr. Barbara Reed Dedehayir and Jeanne Reed Test Antinozzi; former spouse Said Haj Abed. She is also preceded in death by her lifelong friend and companion Kevin Sparks.
Andrée was a member of the DAR and the Forget Me Not Garden Club. She was a popular substitute teacher at Ashland High School, Ashland University and NCSC. She was also the Director of Chemical Stores at AU. She was a Girl Scout leader and judge for the AHS Science Fair.
We are thankful for the kind and thoughtful care given to her during her last days by Trina Smith of Loudonville and Hospice of North Central Ohio. We would like to especially thank Jennifer, Cindy and Donna who wholeheartedly cared for her and our family, helping us to be at peace with her transition. If anyone would like to honor our dear Mama, we ask that you donate to Hospice of North Central Ohio. Contributions may also be made at Snyder Funeral Homes.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Andrée Cecile Reed Haj Abed will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home at 4 pm where her family will receive friends from 2pm - 4pm. Celebrant Dave Roberts and Rev. David Sipes will officiate.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020