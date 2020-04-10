Services
Andrew Michael Surella

Andrew Michael Surella

Andrew Michael Surella passed away at his home in Toledo on April 7, 2020. Born February 19, 1988, Andy was an avid outdoorsman and proud father of Alyssa, Ayden and Evalyn. He had a way of making those around him joyful and was always full of life with his infectious smile and laughter. He will be missed by parents Ronald Surella (Ann) of Marietta, OH and Nancy Surella of Toledo, OH; sisters Shana Castner (Jeremy) of North Prarie, WI and Elaina Santacruz (Tony) of Wenatchee, WA; and birth father Andy Westfall (Penny) of Madison, OH. Andy will be remembered by half siblings, Nate and Emiley Westfall of Madison, OH. and Echo Bossman (Ben) of Willoughby, OH. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and 100s of friends. Andy graduated from Northmor High School and Pioneer Technical School. He was trained as an auto/motorcycle mechanic but worked mostly in sales, where his outgoing personality served him well. Due to the Corona virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Toledo, Ohio.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
