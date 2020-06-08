Andrew N. SchweitzerMansfield - Andrew N. Schweitzer, 101, of Mansfield passed away peacefully June 5, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.Andrew was born May 5, 1919 in Mansfield to Anton and Anna Nagle Schweitzer. He was a graduate of St. Peter's High School and an Army Veteran serving during World War II. Andrew retired from Tappan Company and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Mansfield Liederkranz, American Legion McVey Post 16, Amvets and Sons of Herman. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool and was an avid golfer who golfed until he was 92 years old and celebrated his 5 hole-in-ones throughout his career. Andrew was an incredible person who loved spending as much time as he could with his family.Survivors include his son Ronald (Wanda) Schweitzer of Mansfield; daughter Carol Wheitner of Mansfield; four grandchildren, six great grand-children; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marie, sister Catherine Richards; brother Robert Schweitzer.A graveside service will be held 10:30am Thursday at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Richland County Joint Veteran's Burial Squad.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and aides at Conard House who took great care of Andrew during his stay.Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.