Andrew Prezioso
Ashland - Andrew Prezioso, 20, of Ashland took his own life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 while in Massachusetts. Born October 5, 1999 in Mansfield, he was the son of Donald and Pamela (Farnbauch) Prezioso.
As soon as Andrew could talk, he was singing and he started acting in 3rd grade. He was an Eagle Scout and loved building with Lego's. He was active with choirs, musicals and plays at Ashland University, Mansfield Playhouse and in high school and junior high where he had many lead roles. He was a regular at Camp Mowana and volunteered for the Ashland Special Needs Ministries. Andrew was currently attending Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan where he was majoring in Civil and Environmental Engineering with minors in Math and Literature. He was active in college as a Barnabas Student (Bible Study leader), was a baritone in the Gospel Choir and was a faithful worshiper at the Chapel and LOFT.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Donald and Pamela Prezioso; his brother, Michael Prezioso; his maternal grandmother, Helen B. Farnbauch; his paternal grandfather, Frederick A. (Nanci) Prezioso; and a special family friend, his "adopted sister", Amanda (Marenchin) Wolgast who has been a part of the family for a long time.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas D. Farnbauch and his paternal grandmother, Jean S. Graham.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 conducted by Pastor Eric Riesen.
Memorial contributions may be sent in care of Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 to Ashland Special Needs Ministries or the Ashland High School Choir Booster Club.
The family suggests calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you are having thoughts of suicide at 800-273-8255.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020