Andrew Williams
Mansfield - Andrew Dan WILLIAMS, 36, passed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after a sudden illness.
Mr. Williams was born on Friday March 11, 1983 to Larry Williams and Mary Ann Davis Williams in Mansfield and had been a lifetime resident. Andrew was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 2001, and employed with NEXT GENERATION in Lexington. He was a Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.
In addition to his mother Mary Ann, Andrew is survived by 2 children: Josslyn and Carter Williams, Mansfield; brother: Clifton Williams, Mansfield; 2 half sisters: Kelsea and MacKenzie Williams, Mansfield; maternal grandmother: Lula Davis; numerous aunts and uncles including Michael (Brenda) Davis of Mansfield, Darlene (Frank) Davis-Smith, Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Jeffrey Davis, Cleveland; special friend: Dan Van Harlingen, Mansfield and man's best friend, his dog Kiefer.
Andrew was preceded in death by his father Larry Williams, eleven days ago, maternal grandfather John Davis, aunt and uncle Joan and Maurice Davis and his little niece Chloe Williams, 3 months ago.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with his cousin the Rev. Dr. Laurence Rawls of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church officiating. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019