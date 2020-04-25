|
Angela Robertson
Canal Winchester - Angela Marie (Blevins) Robertson, age 39, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, following a brief illness.
Born on July 4, 1980 in Shelby to Stephen and Jennifer (Humphreys) Blevins, she moved from Shelby to Canal Winchester where she resided for 15 years. A 1998 graduate of Shelby High School, she was employed at Yoder & Associates as an Account Manager, then became a stay at home mom to her beloved children.
Angela was a member of World Harvest Church in Columbus and enjoyed playing piano, and drawing. She was known for having a beautiful singing voice.
Of all the things she was exceptionally talented at, cooking was a huge source of happiness in her life, and it brought her such joy to share her delicious creations with her loved ones.
Ange was the most at home amongst her family, playing music, singing, playing cards and laughing together. She was possibly the world's biggest Golden Girls fan, and had the keenest sense of humor.
It was fitting that she was born on Independence day, a brave and independent spirit who lit up the life of every person she met, much like fireworks, showering us with the most beautiful light and love.
She is survived by her husband Jarod Robertson whom she wed on October 1, 2005; children Jaden, Elijah and Anna Robertson; Parents Stephen and Jennifer Blevins of Shelby, OH; sisters Amy (Lee) Robertson of Pickerington, OH and Cynthia (Jeremy) Baldridge of Reynoldsburg, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Simon and Betty Blevins; maternal grandparents James and Irmil Humphreys; cousins Sharon Verburg, Keisha Blevins, lcpl Christopher Lyons, Jonathon Francis, Viola Francis, and Charles Dyer.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. Elder Bill Canfield will officiate.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Robertson family at this time.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020