|
|
Angelina Cappadonna
Mansfield - Angelina Cappadonna, 93, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Winchester Terrace. Angelina was born in Palermo, Sicily on June 18, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria (DiMaggio) Russo.
Angelina met the love of her life, Anthony, while he was stationed in Palermo, Sicily during World War II, and the two married on December 30, 1944. She worked as a seamstress at H.L. Reed's Department Store in the drapery department. Later, she had her own alteration business for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony Cappadonna; brothers, Giovanni and Giuseppe; and her sisters, Carolina and Maria. She is survived by her son, Gino; and daughter, Linda.
Special thank you to Winchester Terrace for the wonderful care given to Angelina.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S Diamond Street. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Angelina will be laid to rest at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education, 63 S Mulberry Street Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019