Ann B. Wade
Lexington - Ann B. Wade, 85, of Lexington passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Whispering Hills Care Center following an extended illness.
The daughter of George and Jessie (Dorris) Tivner, Ann was born July 31, 1934 in Corning, Ohio and graduated from Corning High School. Ann first met Bill Wade as a teenager. The two were married May 22, 1954.
She embraced her role as wife, mother and homemaker. Ann meticulously tended to her flower gardens which received recognition from the Richland County Garden Club. More than anything, Ann loved the Lord and loved serving others. She would give generously. Ann was a member of North Woodbury Alliance Church. Over the years, she served in numerous capacities including assisting in children's church, preparing meals for church functions as well as meals for delivery to those in need. She was also grateful for the close friendships with the men and women in her small group.
Family was so important to Ann. Described as being determined, Ann's kindness and generosity was clearly witnessed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Pam S. Weitlauf of Norwood and son Brian E. (Patty) Wade of Bellville; five grandchildren Sean (Shelly) Weitlauf, Jared (Shannon) Weitlauf, Amy (Andrew) Kvochick, Chelsea (Michael) Blevins and Britani (Clint) Rogers; 15 great grandchildren; sister Arlene Hammer; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy "Bill" Wade and son-in-law Randy Weitlauf; brother-in-law Donald Hammer; niece Vicky Narm.
Friends may call Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 12-2 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 2 pm. Chaplain Dallas Waggle will officiate and burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to North Woodbury Alliance Church may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 30, 2019