Ann Frances Brado
Copley - Nothing can be done without hope and confidence, for it is optimism that fosters the faith that leads to achievement. Ann Frances Brado personified optimism. She was encouraging, energetic, and tenacious. For Ann, life was not always a matter of holding good cards - but sometimes playing a poor hand well.
Remembered for her upbeat personality and constant smile, Ann Brado passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Concordia at Sumner in Copley. She was 88.
Born September 13, 1931 in Footedale, PA to John and Mary (Zelinski) Fronczek, she was graduated from German Township (PA) High School, and always loved her Western Pennsylvania roots and Polish heritage.
After a short time working with the American Cancer Society, she volunteered a year in Eastern Elementary School, a position that led to a 32-year career with Lexington Local Schools. Ann worked in the Elementary, and High School buildings before moving to the Superintendent's office. She dearly loved the kids and her work at the schools. Throughout her public years with the district, Ann demonstrated grace and dignity - she was a class act.
She had been active with Lexington Mother's Club, and the Band and Athletic Boosters for many years. Ann enjoyed playing Mahjong with friends and clogging. A prankster, her sense of humor dished out the jokes - all good-natured.
A huge sports fan, Ann followed the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as college football and basketball. Her interests included high school sports, Indy cars and even ice skating.
She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Copley, and a former charter member of Resurrection Parish in Lexington where she had been very active for nearly 50 years.
She leaves a legacy of love to her family - framed with her smile and laughter - Ann's every concern was for others, never herself.
She is survived by sons David (Marissa) Brado of Nashville, TN, and Dan Brado of Uniontown, OH; brother Bernard (Luann) Fronczek of Uniontown, PA, sister Frances (Paul) Miller of Mt. Pleasant, PA; sister-in-law Helen (James) Rahall of Willard; numerous nieces and nephews; and her grandkitty Merlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Brado on December 29, 2011. Also deceased are her sister Mary (Stanley) Franczyk, and brothers-in-law Steve (Ruth) Brado and Frank, Jr. (Charlotte) Brado.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley, celebrated by the Rev. Father Chris Weber. Her family will receive guests at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Contributions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Association or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, and may be sent to Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Ann's family.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley, celebrated by the Rev. Father Chris Weber. Her family will receive guests at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Contributions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Association or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, and may be sent to Snyder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Ann's family.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.