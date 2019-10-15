|
Ann L. Brown
Mansfield - Ann L. Brown stepped into glory on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from her home surrounded by her family at the young age of 96.
Born in Ashtabula, Ohio on August 7, 1923 to the late Emery and Julia (Slobondnik) Kopina, she was the youngest of five siblings.
On September 20, 1943, Ann was married to the love of her life Harry J. Brown, who had preceded her in death in 2014 after 71 years of marriage.
Hardworking, throughout their lives, whenever you saw one of them, the other wasn't far away. They had a loving daughter, Connie, and the three of them shared a very close relationship.
Ann was a realtor in the Mansfield area for over 30 years. She owned and operated Buckeye Reality and was a member of the Mansfield Board of Realtors. Ann attended Diamond Hills Baptist Church.
Anyone that knew Ann would describe her as gentle, kind, and patient. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, and the best friend anyone could have. Ann liked to go fishing up at Lake Erie with her family where she and Harry occupied a summer residence. Those trips will be remembered fondly by her family.
Along with her parents and her loving husband, Ann was preceded in death by her brothers Steve (Eva) Kopina, Albert (Margaret) Kopina, William Kopina and sister Helen Kopina.
Surviving are her loving daughter Connie Husbands Patterson of Mansfield; three grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Mummum", Tammy (John) Runion of Plymouth, and Jill (Russ) Kibler of Mansfield and Clay Husbands of Mansfield; 6 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and a granddog Miss Maggie.
Friends may call Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service of reminiscing and celebration will be held Tuesday at 11 am. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial donations to OhioHealth Hospice or the may be made at the funeral home.
Ann's family would like to thank the following people with OhioHealth Hospice for the terrific care they gave to Ann the last two and a half years: Dr. Rosmarin, nurses Sherrie and Jake Lyons, Mary Lee Simmons, Echo Smith; aide Lora Walker; social worker Lisa Jamison. Also caregivers Lois Sawyer, Jeanie Steiner and Vika Davis. Your generosity and kindness was mostly hidden, from others, but the Lord will bless you openly for all that you do.
