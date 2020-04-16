|
Ann Mott
Shelby - Ann Elizabeth Mott age 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. Following a second courageous battle with cancer which she fought until the very end. She is now in Heaven's floral garden.
Born June 11, 1942 to C. Ralph Shank and Dorothea Eckstein in Shelby. Ann was a lifelong Shelby resident and a 1960 Shelby High School graduate. She attended Ohio State School of Cosmetology allowing her to own and operate her own beauty shop. Ann was also a secretary at First Christian Church in Shelby, and retired from Hancock Agency after working over 25 years. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church where she served as a Deacon and prepared communion. She was also a member of the Twig Benders Mothers Club with whom she was lifelong friends with those in the club. Ann was an avid gardener and friend to wildlife, as she enjoyed planting native plants in her garden to attract butterflies and birds around her house. But more than anything, Ann loved her children and grandchildren, always putting them before herself, they were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her two children Catherine (Mike) Winters of Shelby, and Jason (Lika) Mott of Dublin, OH.; six grandchildren, Grace Winters, Anastasia & Amelia Mott, Amber (Justin) Middleton, Tyson Winters and Kara Lawrence; six great grandchildren; Ann's sister whom they shared a wonderful childhood together Eunice (Hobart) Kenton; Ann's sister who gave her a second chance of life with bone marrow transplant, Linda Shank, and her favorite brother Thomas (Deb) Shank; numerous nieces nephews and other relatives as well as many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband Matthew (Bud) Mott.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Helpline 29 1/2 Walnut Street Rear, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Marvin Memorial Library 29 W. Whitney Ave. Shelby, OH 44875
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Oakland Cemetery. Pastor Steve Grover will officiate. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Mott family at this time.
