Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Mansfield - Anna F. Garberich, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in Carter County, Kentucky to James and Sarah Maddix. She moved to Mansfield at a young age. She worked at North Electric of Galion, Blue Goose Tavern and later at H & B Electric where she retired. She loved dancing, traveling, and enjoyed cooking especially on holidays.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara J. Marsh; grandson, Rick Minnich; great-grandson, David Lewis; and her dog, Princess. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra K. Garberich-Bedia and her husband, Ron Bedia of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Shirley D. Clark and her husband, Tim Clark of Ontario, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 12:00-1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to or Salvation Army.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
