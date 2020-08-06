Anna Jung
Mansfield - Anna Jung, our family matriarch, affectionately known as "Oma" to her grandchildren, died with grace August 5, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Though she had progressively worsening health for the past year, she continued to appreciate the simple (and most important) things in life and always made the best of her circumstances. Two days before her death, she told her physicians "it would take a miracle to make me well again… but I believe in miracles."
Anna was born October 4, 1933, in the former Yugoslavia, and spent her youth moving from country to country due to the turmoil of WWII, at one point living in abandoned Army barracks covered in honeysuckle. She was trained as a beautician and worked in Austria before a church in Mansfield sponsored her move to the United States, together with her mother, Rose Lamp and brother, Fred Lamp.
Anna lived the rest of her life in Mansfield and Bellville, where she met Jakob Jung and raised their three sons: Chris, David, and Michael. Upon Chris's untimely passing, she raised his daughter, Heather, from a young age. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with her friends and family. She was also an avid gardener and cook, was impressively organized, and a thrifty shopper-traits our family has enjoyed and which have been passed on to children and grandchildren. We will always remember those favorite recipes, appreciate beautiful flowers and plump homegrown tomatoes, and how she prepared simple, gourmet meals at the last-minute when she realized we'd be stopping by.
She was a member of the Middle Bellville Rd. Apostolic Christian Church. She was baptized August 5, 2020, and within 30 minutes went to be with the Lord. Anna always thought of others before herself and willingly gave of herself to others.
Anna is survived by two sons, David (Carol) Jung and Michael (Diane) Jung, both of Bellville; five grandchildren, Stefanie (Jason) McIntosh, Brooke (Jon) Aldstadt, Ryan (Kelly) Jung, Kayla Jung, and Heather (Jon) Andrews; four great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Jakob, Maverick, and Anderson—who was born 4 days before Anna died and was able to FaceTime and see him which brought a smile to her face; a brother, Fred (Carol) Lamp of Mansfield; a brother-in-law, John Jung; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jakob Jung in 1995; parents, Pilip and Rose (Koch) Lamp; son, Chris Jung; and infant daughter, Anita Jung.
A private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
